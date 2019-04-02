Home

POWERED BY

Services
CLYMER CREMATIONS & FUNERAL HOME
39 OLD KINGS RD N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
386-586-7575
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Finnegan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Raye Finnegan


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lisa Raye Finnegan Obituary
Lisa Raye Finnegan
07/12/1960 - 03/31/2019
Ms. Lisa Raye Finnegan, 58, of Flagler Beach, FL (formerly of Arlington VA), passed away at her home on Sunday, March 31, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Arlington, VA on July 12, 1960, the only child of Bonnie Raye-Chizzini. She was a Methodist by faith and attended PCUMC. In addition to her mother, Bonnie, Lisa is survived by son, Ryan Thomas Finnegan, granddaughter, Courtney Wubbles; Aunts: Sadie Ann Ambrose, Barbara Koch, Paula Thorpe and their respected families. Specifically, her much loved significant other, William "Billy" Leviness. She will be missed by many friends in the D.C. and Flagler Beach areas especially her lifelong best friend Lisa Olson. Lisa is preceded in death by her husband, Tom "Finn" Finnegan; father, John Chizzini; her devoted grandmothers, Opal Henson and Freida Sprouse. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Clymer Funeral Home in Palm Coast, FL, with CH (LTC) (RET) Harry W. Gilman officiating. For those who cannot attend the service, registration will be available one hour prior to the 11:00am service. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in Lisa's memory to the Humane Society; 1 Shelter Dr., Palm Coast, FL 32137. The family of Ms. Finnegan has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now