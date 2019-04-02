|
|
Lisa Raye Finnegan
07/12/1960 - 03/31/2019
Ms. Lisa Raye Finnegan, 58, of Flagler Beach, FL (formerly of Arlington VA), passed away at her home on Sunday, March 31, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Arlington, VA on July 12, 1960, the only child of Bonnie Raye-Chizzini. She was a Methodist by faith and attended PCUMC. In addition to her mother, Bonnie, Lisa is survived by son, Ryan Thomas Finnegan, granddaughter, Courtney Wubbles; Aunts: Sadie Ann Ambrose, Barbara Koch, Paula Thorpe and their respected families. Specifically, her much loved significant other, William "Billy" Leviness. She will be missed by many friends in the D.C. and Flagler Beach areas especially her lifelong best friend Lisa Olson. Lisa is preceded in death by her husband, Tom "Finn" Finnegan; father, John Chizzini; her devoted grandmothers, Opal Henson and Freida Sprouse. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Clymer Funeral Home in Palm Coast, FL, with CH (LTC) (RET) Harry W. Gilman officiating. For those who cannot attend the service, registration will be available one hour prior to the 11:00am service. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in Lisa's memory to the Humane Society; 1 Shelter Dr., Palm Coast, FL 32137. The family of Ms. Finnegan has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019