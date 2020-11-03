1/1
Liselotte M. Brown
1930 - 2020
Liselotte M Brown
December 4, 1930 - October 22, 2020
Liselotte (Lee) M. Brown passed away on October 22, 2020 in Holly Hill, FL at the age of 89.
She was born on December 4, 1930 in Windberge, Germany. She came to the United States in February 1966 and settled in Hutchinson, Kansas. She married Gilbert (Gil) Brown in November 1966.
She was a Life Member of the DAV Auxiliary Chapter #84, VFW 1590, Air Force Sergeant Association and Kentucky Colonels. She loved playing Bingo and worked Bingo at the DAV #84 for many years.
She is survived by her husband Gilbert Brown and children: daughters Elvira Harms, Pennsylvania, and Pamela (Jim) Powell, Texas; sons Marc (Kathy) Brown, Kansas, Leon (Colleen) Brown, Florida, Alan (Martha) Brown, Texas. She had 16 grandchildren and too many great grandchildren.
She was cremated and will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date along with her husband, the love of her life.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DAV Chapter #84, 605 8th St., Holly Hill, FL 32117.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
