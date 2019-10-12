|
|
Livio Vinco
July 29, 1943 - October 10, 2019
Livio Vinco passed away peacefully at home on 10/10/19 in New Smyrna Beach, FL. He was known by family & friends as Vinny, Zio', Ol'Borta, Uncle Livio or Pop. He was born 7/29/1943 to Cirillo & Margarita Vinco in a small town near Piney Fork, Ohio. He graduated from Wintersville High School in 1961. He joined the army after graduation and served time in Korea. He returned to Wintersville after his time in the army where he worked for Weirton Steel. He and his family moved to New Smyrna in 1977 where he worked for FEC Railroad and then spent more than 30 years as a welder for Ranger Construction. Vinny enjoyed playing softball and continued to play until he was 74. He loved spending time on the river and hosting oyster parties at his home. He also enjoyed going to the races which created a large racing family. He never met a stranger and he will be missed by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his sister, Erma Sharrow of Weirton, WV; his brother, Henry Vinco of Grove City, OH; his daughter & son-in-law, Christy & Ron Greene of New Smyrna and his companion, Janice Hornback. He and Janice were together for 27 years and he loved her three daughters, Barbara, Dee & Carolyn, as his own. Combined, there are 10 grandchildren and one great grandson born to Kayla Greene in July of 2019. He is survived by many nieces & nephews as well. Services will be at Baldwin Brothers in New Smyrna on 10/20 starting at 11:00 with visitation and the service to start at 1:00. He will be laid to rest at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens after the service with Military honors. Share a memory with the family at BaldwinCremation.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019