Lizzie Mae Flynt
August 17, 2019
Early Saturday morning, August 17, 2019, between the hours of 2 and 5 AM, God whispered to Lizzie Mae Flynt RN, BSN, 73, and beckoned her to follow Him home. You have fought a gallant battle but take your rest from your fight with Multiple Sclerosis, which started in 1976 and Congested Heart Failure, 2019. The following people served as guides as she made her ascent into heaven: father and mother, Cornelius, Sr. and Mamie Flynt; daughter, LaTrina Denise Flynt; brothers, Cornelius Flynt Jr., Willie "Bill" Flynt, Kenneth Flynt; and sister, Louise Brown. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 24th, 11 AM at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church, 705 S. Caroline Street, Daytona Bch, with Eld. Robert L. Thomas, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5–8 PM, today (Fri, Aug 23), with family receiving from 5-7PM, at R. J. Gainous Funeral Home, and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. She was a lifelong resident of Daytona Bch, attended T.T. Small Elementary and was a 1964 graduate of Campbell Senior High School. She received her AA Degree, Cum Laude, in Elementary Education from Daytona Beach Junior College. She attended Florida A&M University, Tallahassee, FL, but with one trimester to go and one day of substitute teaching at T.T. Small Elementary, Lizzie knew that teaching was not her lifelong calling. She did a 360° turn and set out on her journey to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse. From 1972 to 2006 she was focused on her goal. Along the way in 1973 she earned a diploma from DBCC, LPN; 1977 she earned an AS Degree, Nursing; 1987 Univ. of Central Florida BS Degree, Nursing and in 2006 she completed the course and received a certificate as a Legal Nurse Consultant from the Univ. of Central Florida. It was a long hard journey fraught with many ups and downs but she kept her eyes focused on the prize. She was a longtime employee of Halifax Hospital, now Halifax Heath Medical Center working her way upward from a nursing assistant, LPN, RN to Nurse Manager Renal/Oncology Unit. Before her retirement from Halifax, she worked as a coordinator for community health programs for Healthy Communities, an affiliate of Halifax Fish Community Health. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: sons, Patrick Stefan Flynt and Kelvin Raynard Flynt, Daytona Bch; 7 grandchildren: Tianita Richards, her caregiver, Jacksonville, FL, Kelvin Flynt Jr., Daytona Bch, Patrick Stefan Flynt Jr., Tallahassee, FL, Jessica Flynt, Orlando, FL, Kiya Flynt, Kelendria Flynt, both of Daytona Bch, and Christopher Johns, Seabring, FL; 4 brothers: Robert Flynt (Fredricka), San Diego CA, David Flynt, Jimmie Flynt (Tammarynd) and Nathaniel Flynt all of Daytona Bch; a sister: Dorothy Williams, Daytona Bch; an uncle: ElThomas Jones, Jr. (Annie Ree), Forsyth, GA; an aunt: Lucile Mapp, Brooklyn, NY; sisters-in-law: Linda Flynt and Deloris Brazil; special friends: William "Will" Sumlar; Patricia Jones, friend and caregiver and Johnnie Mae Hammonds Dunham; lifelong friend and mentor: Carolyn Stanley; many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, members of the Black Spider Motorcycle Club, Forsyth, GA, and devoted and loyal friends near and far.
