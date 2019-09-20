|
|
Lloyd Hitt
05/04/1929 - 09/18/2019
Lloyd William Hitt, 90, left this life on Sept 18, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio May 4, 1929. Dad died 13 days after his bride of nearly 71 years, Jean Pomeroy Hitt. It seems that Dad was always self employed. A true entrepreneur. Through the years he owned and operated several businesses including a cabinet shop, appliance repair, general construction, automotive and diesel engine repair, cement and asphalt business. He was an operating engineer having skills with bulldozers, backhoes, drag lines, dump trucks and all types of heavy equipment. Lloyd and Jean have owned and operated Lloyd's Metal Repair and Lloyd's Hitt and Miss Engines in DeLand, FL for over 40 years. Dad was a lifetime member of the Florida Flywheelers Tractor and Engine Club. And for many years displayed his antique tractors and one cylinder engines at Zolfo Springs, Volusia County Fair and other shows. Dad enjoyed golf, especially the annual outing with family and friends, fresh and saltwater fishing . Dad also enjoyed flying in open cockpit airplanes at Lafayette Landing. Mom and Dad took cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, Central & South America and the Panama Canal. He is survived by siblings; Linda Knapp, Richard Sr and Franklin (deceased). Children; Randy, Kenneth, Peter and Betsy. Grandchildren; Jeremy (deceased), Jenelle, Camellia, Brian, Sara and Rachel. And great grandchildren; Jeremy and Riley. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on 9/21 at 4 pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home / DeLand
126 E New York Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724 Tel: (386) 734-4663
[email protected] In lieu of flowers donations can be made to
Yellow Rock Squares, 902 N. Garfield, DeLand, FL 32374. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019