Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Hitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Hitt


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd Hitt Obituary
Lloyd Hitt
05/04/1929 - 09/18/2019
Lloyd William Hitt, 90, left this life on Sept 18, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio May 4, 1929. Dad died 13 days after his bride of nearly 71 years, Jean Pomeroy Hitt. It seems that Dad was always self employed. A true entrepreneur. Through the years he owned and operated several businesses including a cabinet shop, appliance repair, general construction, automotive and diesel engine repair, cement and asphalt business. He was an operating engineer having skills with bulldozers, backhoes, drag lines, dump trucks and all types of heavy equipment. Lloyd and Jean have owned and operated Lloyd's Metal Repair and Lloyd's Hitt and Miss Engines in DeLand, FL for over 40 years. Dad was a lifetime member of the Florida Flywheelers Tractor and Engine Club. And for many years displayed his antique tractors and one cylinder engines at Zolfo Springs, Volusia County Fair and other shows. Dad enjoyed golf, especially the annual outing with family and friends, fresh and saltwater fishing . Dad also enjoyed flying in open cockpit airplanes at Lafayette Landing. Mom and Dad took cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, Central & South America and the Panama Canal. He is survived by siblings; Linda Knapp, Richard Sr and Franklin (deceased). Children; Randy, Kenneth, Peter and Betsy. Grandchildren; Jeremy (deceased), Jenelle, Camellia, Brian, Sara and Rachel. And great grandchildren; Jeremy and Riley. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on 9/21 at 4 pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home / DeLand
126 E New York Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724 Tel: (386) 734-4663
[email protected] In lieu of flowers donations can be made to
Yellow Rock Squares, 902 N. Garfield, DeLand, FL 32374. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now