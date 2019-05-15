Home

Accent Cremation Consultants
640 North Volusia Ave.
Orange City, FL 32763
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
755 Tamerlane St
Deltona, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
American Legion Hall
44 Taylor St
Saugus, MA
View Map
Lloyd L. Dickson
Lloyd L Dickson
1/06/1924 - 5/12/2019
Lloyd Dickson passed away peacefully in his home in Florida on May 12, 2019 at the age of 95. He was a loving and loved man, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He made people smile, living his philosophy in finding humor in everything, he loved to laugh. Lloyd will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Friends and family are welcome to join in the celebration of his life on May 24th from 4 to 8 at 755 Tamerlane St Deltona FL or June 7th from 4 to 8 at the American Legion Hall 44 Taylor St Saugus MA. In a private ceremony Lloyd will be paced in his final resting place in Bethel VT, per his wishes.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 15 to May 19, 2019
