Lloyd L Dickson
1/06/1924 - 5/12/2019
Lloyd Dickson passed away peacefully in his home in Florida on May 12, 2019 at the age of 95. He was a loving and loved man, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He made people smile, living his philosophy in finding humor in everything, he loved to laugh. Lloyd will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Friends and family are welcome to join in the celebration of his life on May 24th from 4 to 8 at 755 Tamerlane St Deltona FL or June 7th from 4 to 8 at the American Legion Hall 44 Taylor St Saugus MA. In a private ceremony Lloyd will be paced in his final resting place in Bethel VT, per his wishes.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 15 to May 19, 2019