With sadness of heart, we announce that Lloyd "Gene" Mackey, 61, of Daytona Beach, passed away peacefully on May 31st, surrounded by his family, following a battle with cancer. Born in Ormond Beach, Gene was an Air Force veteran and avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, and diving. He is survived by his wife, Betty; mother, Mary Lou; his four children, Crystal, Robert, James, and Sabrina; five grandchildren Mckenzie, Broggin, Leah, Makana, and Jackson; uncle Jimmy, aunts Sharron, Sharon, Sandra, Judy, and Linda; and cousins, Terri, Lorri, and John Micheal. He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Mackey. A private memorial service will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Gene's memory to the American Veterans National Service Foundation.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
