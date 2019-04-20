Home

Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
More Obituaries for Lloyd Abee
Lloyd R. Abee

Lloyd R. Abee Obituary
Lloyd R. Abee
04/20/2019
Lloyd R. Abee, 88, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at AdventHealth Daytona. He was born in Winston Salem, NC to Daniel & Stella Abee. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was the proud owner/operator of several hotels in Myrtle Beach, SC & Asheville, NC. A Service of Remembrance with Military Honors will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11am at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
