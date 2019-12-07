|
|
Logan O'Connor
Dec. 7, 2000 - Dec. 1, 2019
Logan O'Connor passed away December 1, 2019 at his home in New Smyrna Beach, FL. He was born December 7, 2000, in Franklin, TN to Russell Mitchell and Chantelle O'Connor. He grew up in Pulaski, Tennessee, graduating from Richland High School in 2017. He attended Daytona State College. Our Doodlebug Logan was an avid outdoorsman, who loved nothing more that to be in the elements. His hobbies ranged from horseback riding and fishing to beekeeping and metal detecting. He loved to play pool. When the weather was bad, you could find him sitting in his room playing classic country songs on his guitar or reading a good book. Logan is survived by his mom, Chantelle O' Connor, Mamie and Papa Tronnie and Bob O'Connor, Uncle Tyson and Aunt Joy, cousins Maddox and Naomi O'Connor, Uncle Blake and Aunt Melissa, cousins Sage, Landon and Rylee O'Connor. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Mitchell. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 until 7 :00 pm at the Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 1 North Causeway, New Smyrna Beach. There will be a graveside service on Monday at 2 pm at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens. You are invited to share your memories with the family at www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019