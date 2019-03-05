|
Lois Ann Blythe
08/08/1933 - 03/01/2019
On Friday, March 1, 2019, Lois Ann Blythe, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 85. Ann was born on August 8, 1933 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Harry and Katherine (Manning) Keller. She received her nursing degree in Pennsylvania in 1954 from St. Francis Hospital and BSN in 1993, and practiced nursing for 49 years in central Florida. In 1953, she married her best friend Kenneth Dale Blythe. They raised a son, Gregory and daughter, Kendralee in Ormond Beach. Throughout her life, Ann had a passion for caring for others. She dedicated her time and talents volunteering at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She also loved to bird watch and could name any North American or European flower in seconds. She was known for her steadfast friendship, commitment to her family, and her loving and compassionate spirit to those in need. Ann was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Ken. She is survived by her two children, their children, Katherine, Kenneth, James, and Stephanie, and great grandchildren, Annaleigh and Rose. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 600 S. Nova Rd Ormond Beach, Florida at 11 o'clock a.m. with Father Bill Zamborsky as celebrant. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, Ann requested that donations be sent to the . Condolences to the family may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019