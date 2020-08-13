1/1
Lois Anne Strong
Lois Anne Strong
January 4, 1928 - August 8, 2020
Lois Anne Strong, age 92, of New Smyrna Beach, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice, Port Orange. Born in Ramsey, New Jersey to Lester and Hazel Holt Rutan; Lois moved to this area in 1989. A former manager for Macy's (L. S. Ayres), Lois was a member of Coronado Community United Methodist Church, in New Smyrna Beach, where she was a past treasurer. She was also a member of Smyrna Yacht Club and she enjoyed baking, cooking, playing bridge at the yacht club, going to the beach, a volunteer for over 10 years at Marine Discovery Center, and spending time with her family. Survivors include sons, Richard Baker Lash and David Strong; daughters, Carol Coffeyand Anne Nesbitt; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Strong; first husband, Richard Baker Lash; son, William Holt Lash; and sister, Eleanor Hines. A celebration of life will be held at Smyrna Yacht Club at a later date. Donations may be made in Ms. Strong's memory to UMW at Coronado Community United Methodist Church, 201 S Peninsula Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
