Lois Jean Cornforth
Aug. 16, 1931 - Sep. 10, 2020
Lois was born to Paul and Mae Otte in Pittsburgh, PA. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Pelican Bay Womens' Nine Hole Golf Club. She was an avid golfer. Jean retired from Braddock General Hospital as well as Southside Hospital in PA after 30 years as a Registered Nurse Anesthetist. She attended the University of Pittsburgh. Survivors include her stepson Robert W. Cornforth, Jr. (Mary) and their children, Maggie and Ashley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Cornforth. A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated at 1 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Port Orange Presbyterian Church, 4662 S. Clyde Morris Blvd. Interment will be held after the service at Daytona Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home, Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
.