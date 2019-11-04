|
|
Lois Rae Kepner Rintz
May 18, 1919 - Oct. 19, 2019
Lois Rae Kepner Rintz, 100, Deland, passed peacefully from this lift into Eternity on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Deland, Florida. "Nana" or Lois, as she was known to her family and friends, was born May 18, 1919, in Connellsville, PA. Her early years were spent in and around Scottdale, PA where she met and married the love of her life, E.R. (Cy) Rintz, on October 17, 1942. The family moved to DeLand in 1961 wit their two teenage children becoming active in the community joining numerous organizations including DeLand Country Club, Stetson Hatter Basketball Boosters, and Lake Beresford Yacht Club among others. Lois, a life-long Methodist, attended First United Methodist and Trinity Methodist Church, DeLand, where she was active in the mission of United Methodist Women before her failing health prevented her from participating. She enjoyed playing golf, attending sporting events, and traveling with her husband. Other hobbies included playing Bridge on a regular basis and doing needlework and crochet for friends and family members. A fond family remembrance is her involvement with dear friends in the reputed "Stitch and Bitch" group. Her happiest moments were times spent with her beloved family at holiday times, special birthday remembrances, and dinner parties. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, E.R. (Cy) Rintz; her parents Charles Ray Kepner and Birdella Herwick Kepner; two younger brothers, James Edgar Kepner and Thomas Kepner. Survivors include her son, Richard Thomas Rintz and wife, Pamela Pierson Rintz, DeLand, FL; daughter, Judith (Judy) Rintz Steenbeke, Winter Park, FL; Grandchildren, Stephanie Stanaland Dunn and husband David Dunn, Chuluota, FL; Ashleigh Stanaland Fortune, Winter Park, FL; Sarah Kepner Rintz, DeLand, FL; Pierson Thomas Rintz and wife Nikki Flinn-Rintz, Portland, Oregon. Five Great- Grandchildren; Anya Viola Raymond, DeLand, FL; Riley and Blake Fortune, Winter Park, FL; Dalton and Dillon Dun n, Chuluota, FL; Sister-in-law, Margie Kepner Koehler, Floresville, Texas; Niece, Lynn Koehler Lambeck, Floresville, Texas; Nephews, Robert (Bob Rintz) New Orleans, LA; Greg Paules, Lutz, FL; Stephen Koehler, Sequin, Texas; Randy Koehler, Floresville, Texas. "Rest Eternal grant her, O Lord and may light perpetual shine upon her. AMEN" A private family celebration will be held at a later date. Per her wishes, the family requests memorial donations be made to The DeLand Branch; Volusia Flagler Family YMCA; 761 International Speedway Blvd., DeLand, FL 32724.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019