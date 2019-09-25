|
Lois Strother Higginbotham
03/15/1955 - 09/22/2019
Lois Elizabeth Strother Higginbotham, age 64, passed away on September 22, 2019 in Ormond Beach. Her last moments were spent with her son Matthew, as she lost her battle to liver disease. Born March 15, 1955 in Lexington, Kentucky. She graduated Henry Clay High School in 1973 and finished her education at Daytona State with a Bachelors in Mental Health Technology. For two decades she worked as a case manager and social worker for ACT/SMA Behavioral, helping people with substance abuse and mental illness. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, tennis, riding bikes, watching basketball games, and drawing. She is survived by her son Matthew and her Granddaughter Ellie. Her memorial will be at Riverbend Community Church in Ormond Beach. October 5th, 2019 at 1pm .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019