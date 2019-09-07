|
Lola Berta Yellen
12/15/1927 - 08/06/2019
Lola Yellen of Fishkill, New York and Daytona Beach, Florida died peacefully on Tuesday, August 6th, surrounded by her children. She was 91 years of age.
Lola Berta Kretch was born in the Manhattan Women's Hospital on December 15th, 1927, the second child of William and Bertha Kretch of Bronx, New York. She graduated from New York University at 20 years of age, studying sociology and receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree. After graduating from NYU, Lola worked for the Johnson O'Connor Research Foundation in New York City and volunteered at the New York City Mission Society.
In 1950, Lola moved with her parents and sister to the Dutchess County residence of her grandfather and family patriarch Martin Kretch. Decades earlier, Kretch had purchased a home on Osborne Hill Road in Fishkill to allow his granddaughters, Willa and Lola, to spend their summers in the country.
Lola married Donald Yellen of Fishkill, New York in November of 1954 and together they raised six children. In later years Donald and Lola made another home in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Along with her husband Donald, Lola was an active member of the Dutchess County Conservative Party and the Hudson Valley Right To Life Committee as well as a faithful parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fishkill.
In her later years, Lola enjoyed serving as an usher in the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach. She was an active member of the Sister Cities Association of Volusia County, the Symphony Guild of Daytona Beach, and Friends of the Ormond Beach library. She loved her weekly card games with her friends at the Peninsula Women's Club. Lola was also well loved by her Catholic community at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Daytona Beach.
Lola is survived by her sister Willa Skinner of Fishkill, New York; children James Yellen and Mary Stuhr Yellen of New York City; Thomas Yellen and Eiko Yellen of Tokyo, Japan; Steven Yellen and Tracy Williams Yellen of El Paso, Texas; Donna Yellen of South Portland, Maine; Gail Yellen-Shiring and Eugene Yellen-Shiring of Madison, Wisconsin; Michael Yellen and Mikako Nishikawa of South Portland, Maine; and bonus daughter Tara Loughlin of South Portland.
Lola loved her sixteen grandchildren: Garrett Yellen Reuscher, Casey Shiring, Abby Yellen Reuscher, Bennett Shiring, Marielle Shiring, Sawyer Yellen, Jack Yellen, Lynn Yellen, Liam Shiring, Anna Jo Yellen, Emma Yellen, Thérèse Shiring, Sophia Yellen, Caden Yellen, Quinn Yellen, and Charlotte Yellen. Lola was predeceased by her husband Donald Yellen, who passed in 1986.
A memorial mass will be celebrated for Lola at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1014 N Halifax Ave. Daytona Beach on Friday September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Lola's children invite you to join them for a luncheon afterwards at the church to visit and share memories. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lola's memory to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Daytona Beach to continue their work of loving the God we cannot see, by loving the neighbor we can.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019