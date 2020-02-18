Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 673-5373
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Tomoka Christian Church
Ormond Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola Studer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola Jean Studer


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lola Jean Studer Obituary
Lola Jean Studer
Nov. 28, 1930 - Feb. 5, 2020
In loving memory of Lola Jean Studer, who passed away on February 5, 2020. She was very peacefully lifted to Heaven while surrounded by family. She leaves her husband, seven daughters, one sister, grandchildren, one great-grandson and a host of dearly beloved friends. She will be sorely missed by so many. The funeral service will be at Tomoka Christian Church in Ormond Beach of February 22nd at 11am. She will be laid to rest at Deltona Memorial Park, Orange City.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -