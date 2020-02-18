|
Lola Jean Studer
Nov. 28, 1930 - Feb. 5, 2020
In loving memory of Lola Jean Studer, who passed away on February 5, 2020. She was very peacefully lifted to Heaven while surrounded by family. She leaves her husband, seven daughters, one sister, grandchildren, one great-grandson and a host of dearly beloved friends. She will be sorely missed by so many. The funeral service will be at Tomoka Christian Church in Ormond Beach of February 22nd at 11am. She will be laid to rest at Deltona Memorial Park, Orange City.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020