Lonnita Ann Russell TrippFebruary 18, 1930 - July 21, 2020Lonnita Ann Russell TrippFebruary 18, 1930-July 21, 2020Lonnita Ann Russell Tripp. Age 90, passed away peacefully on July 21. 2020 into her Savior's loving arms at her daughter's home. She was born in Okeechobee, FL on February 18, 1930 to Eula and Orlando Russell. She moved to Sanford, FL in 1931 and then later moved to Port Orange in 1941. She graduated from Mainland High School in 1948. She worked at Sears Roebuck in the automotive parts department for 31 years and retired in 1992. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for 50 years. She was a member of the Central Baptist Church. She is predeceased by her husband Woodrow Tripp, Sr., her sister Marjorie Peterson, her brothers Carl Russell and Leon Hill. She is survived by her daughters Marilyn Morrison (Robert Taylor) and Shirley Paterniti (Mark), son Woodrow Tripp, Jr. (Myderia) and grandson Matthew Paterniti and granddaughters Amy Paterniti Wells (Stephen), Stacey Sellers (Dejaun), Stephanie Daniels (Johnny), 9 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her cat Honey Girl. She will always be remembered by her kind spirit and friendly smile. She was an amazing mother and friend and will be dearly missed by all. (A Mother's love is a reflection of God's love.) Isaiah 66:13. Due to COVID-19 a private service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pawsibilities Animal Rescue, 2453 Guava Dr. Port Orange, FL 32128 or Vitas Health Care, 2381 Mason Ave., Suite 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32117.