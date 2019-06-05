Home

Lonny V. Main


Lonny V. Main Obituary
Lonny V. Main
09/07/1940 - 04/27/2019
Lonny V. Main, 78, of Orlando, FL, died on April 27, 2019 after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his companion, Rev. Larry W. Ponder; mother, Erma H. Ayers; and brother, Lee I. Main. Lonny is survived by his dear friend, Douglas Harrell; brother, Barry Main (Nancy); nephew, Dennis Main (Amy); and niece, Mary Beth Weaver (Aaron and Megan). He retired from teaching for Volusia County. He taught Elementary School for 31 years in New York and Florida. As a Peace Corps Volunteer in the mid 60's, he taught in Liberia, West Africa. He was a longtime member of Joy Metropolitan Community Church in Orlando and a member of the Human Rights Campaign Fund. Funeral Services were private as per Lonny's wishes. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Lonny's name to the Food Bank Ministry or AIDS Ministry of Joy Metropolitan Community Church, 2351 S. Ferncreek Ave., Orlando 32806. Condolences may be offered at www.DeltonaMemorialFuneralHome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 5 to June 9, 2019
