Lora Lee Prater
Jan. 30, 1941 - Dec. 24, 2019
Lora Lee Prater, age 78, of Hillsboro, Ohio passed away Tuesday December 24, 2019 at the Halifax Health Hospice in Orange City, Florida. A celebration of life will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday January 17, 2020 at the Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg, Ohio. Pastor John Fitzgerald will be officiating. Graveside services will take place at 2:00 p.m. following the celebration of life on Friday January 17th in the North Monroe Cemetery, Ohio. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020