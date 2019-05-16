Home

Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
her home
Lora Lou Skenes Bond Obituary
Lora Lou Skenes Bond
07/01/1939 - 05/13/2019
Lora Lou Skenes Bond, 79, passed from this life to her heavenly reward May 13, 2019. Lora Lou Skenes Bond was born on July 1, 1939 in Piqua, Ohio and was a resident of DeLeon Springs at the time of passing. Lora had a bustling social life and loved to spend time with family and friends. She loved all things; fashion, the beach, Pepsi, FSU, and her afternoon Dunkin Donuts coffee. She was never seen without a fun accessory and a fabulous outfit. Lora is survived by her children, Lindy Ridenhour (Benny), Deborah Darden (Steve), Michelle Elkins (Doug), Robert Stiles III (Cathy), Vicki Clifton (Lonnie) and Jeff Bond. She is predeceased by her loving, devoted husband of 39 years, Hugh Bond, who predeceased her on January 7th, 2018 and step-son Mike Bond. She also leaves behind many wonderful grandchildren, great-children, and extended family and dear friends. The family is welcoming friends on Saturday, May 18 from 2-4pm at her home.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019
