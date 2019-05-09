|
|
Lorenzo Laws
10/01/1983 - 04/30/2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Lorenzo "Lil' Lo" Laws, 35, Holly Hill, who passed on April 30, 2019, will be 2 PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Historic New Bethel AME Church, Ormond Bch. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, May 10) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 12:30 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mr. Laws was born on October 1, 1983 in Houston, TX to James Bell and the late Marquerite Laws (Jordan). He attended the public schools of Volusia and Washington Counties. He had a passion for working with his hands and was employed with ITA, Inc. as a shipping and receiving clerk. He is survived by his longtime partner: Joia Jackson; children: Onzerel, Alayla, Lorenzo, Jr., Jayloni and Logan Laws, and Ja'Quan and Jeffery Shepherd; brother: Adrian Jordan (Tiffany); sisters: Tiffany Bonhomme (Rudy) and Petra Bell; aunts and uncles: Cynthia (Roosevelt) Calloway; Mildred (Calvin) Lambert, K'Netha (Thomas) Jones, James (Gail) Laws, Jr., Rev. Lorenzo (Gertie) Laws; nieces and nephews: Jayson Jordan, Daneja Berryhill, LaAdrian Jordan, DaChaunte Berryhill, Destine Berryhill, Justin White, LaAsja Jordan, Aiden Jordan, and Rylan Jordan; special cousins: Derik and Erik Smith; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019