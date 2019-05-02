|
|
Lorenzo Poole
10/12/1970 - 04/26/2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Lorenzo Antonio Poole, 48, Atlanta, GA, who passed on April 26, 2019, will be 10 AM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Jeffrey Robinson, Sr., Pastor, delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today, (Fri, May 3) at Mt. Carmel M.B. Church and from 8:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mr. Poole was born on October 12, 1970 in Daytona Bch to Sarah Patterson and the late Roger Poole, Sr. He was a 1988 graduate of Spruce Creek High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Albany State University. He was employed as a Guidance Counselor at Therell High School, Atlanta, GA. He enjoyed playing basketball and being a comedian. He is survived by, his children: Lorenzo Poole, Jr., Jordan Poole, Parhys Napier, and Nekia Walker; his mother: Sarah Patterson; siblings: Calvin Poole, Roger Poole, Jacquelyn Poole, Wanda Walker, Jocelyn Poole-Dudley (Pernell); aunts: Susan Taylor (Jr.), Margaret Neeley, Shonda Brown-Bowen (Dwayne); uncles: Willie Patterson (Mary Frances), John C. Patterson (Faye), Anthony Neeley (Cheryl), Ivan Neeley, James Neeley; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019