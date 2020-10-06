1/1
Loretta Jean Ballard
1933 - 2020
Oct. 30, 1933 - Oct. 2, 2020
Loretta Jean Ballard, 86, of Ormond Beach, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born October 30, 1933 in Adel, Georgia. She was a wonderful, selfless and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an amazing Christian and prayer warrior. She brightened the lives of everyone who was blessed enough to have known her. She will be forever loved and missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her sons Steve and Bruce; grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher, Trevor, and Christen; and one grandchild, Bailey. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 8 in the Ballard Chapel at Calvary Christian Center. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Daytona Memorial Park.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Ballard Chapel at Calvary Christian Center
OCT
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ballard Chapel at Calvary Christian Center
Funeral services provided by
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
