Lori Feasel
02/15/1963 - 08/06/2020
Lori Feasel, 57, of Port Orange, FL. passed away Thursday August 6, 2020. She was born February 15, 1963 at Toledo Hospital the daughter of late Marlen Duane Hoverson and Marilyn Ruth (Felder) Hoverson.
Lori graduated in 1981 with honors from Bowling Green High School where she was a cheerleader, gymnast and a track athlete. She graduated in 1983 with an Associates Degree in Nursing from Owens Community College.
She married Rock Vetell on Sept 10, 1985 and gave birth to Lindsay Michelle Vetell on November 22, 1985. She married Jeffrey Gene Feasel on December 23, 1989 and gave birth to Mitchell Andrew Feasel on March 16, 1991 and Connor Gene Feasel on June 6, 1993.
Lori worked as a registered nurse for 17 years at Wood County Hospital and volunteered as a hospice nurse for the Wood County Branch of the American Cancer Society
. She moved to Port Orange , FL in 2000 and volunteered at Port Orange elementary, middle and high schools from 2001-2011. She ran a not-for-profit basketball program- the Port Orange Panthers and held board member positions for the local YMCA.
She is survived by her loving husband Jeff Feasel and her children; Lindsay, Mitchell and Connor, her mother in law Shirley Feasel, her brother Greg D. Hoverson, her sister Lisa Hoverson (Tom Berkebile), her sister Vicky Valentine, her brother in law Mathew (Terry) Feasel, her brother in law Dane(Kim) Feasel and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents, Marlen and Marilyn Hoverson, her father in law, Eldon Feasel, her sister in law, Lucie Hoverson and step–father Douglas R. Valentine.
Lori loved being active and outdoors and attending her children's activities.
Services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Memory of Lori to the Halifax Health Hospice, contact halifaxhealth.org
, click on giving, search foundation and select make a donation in memory of:, Volusia Flagler YMCA's, contact tcibin@vfymac.org to donate, or to the Alzheimer's Association
go to website act.alz.org/donate
.