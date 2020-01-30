|
|
Lori Lynn Van De Hey
March 4, 1972 - January 27, 2020
Formally of Debary, Fl passed away suddenly on Mon January 27, 2020. Lori was a member of the Four Townes Moose Lodge, River City Eagles and Hospice volunteer. She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister and friend. She especially enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends & family. Lori is preceded in death by her Mother, Lynn Van De Hey, granddaughter, Gabriella Downey and Grandmothers Laverne Buth and Lena Jopeck. She is survived by two daughters, Christi McLaughlin (and husband Jeff); Brittany Herring; sons, Stephan and Ronald Herring; Father, John Van De Hey; sister, Tammy Betz; Brothers John Van De Hey, Tom Van De Hey (and wife Shannon), Michael Van De Hey (and wife Julie); 4 Grandchildren, Jai, Cailyn & Tristan McLaughlin, Evelyn Downey and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts & uncles.
A Celebration of Lori's life will be held at 5:00 P.M Saturday February 8, 2020 at the Four Townes Moose 201 Benson Junction Rd Debary, Fl.
The family would like to express thanks for the wonderful help & support given by Betty Davis and the Women of the Four Townes Moose. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moose Heart c/o Four Townes Moose 201 Benson Junction Rd Debary, Fl 32713.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020