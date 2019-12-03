Home

Lorraine Ann Vosmik
11/04/1947 - 11/28/2019
On Thursday, November 28, Lorraine Ann Vosmik, passed away peacefully at the age of 72.
Lorraine was born on November 4, 1947 in the Bronx, New York to Alfred and Kay Ferris. The oldest of three (sister – Christine Teele and brother- Al Ferris), she traveled the world as part of a military family. On March 11, 1978, she married the love of her life, Larry. Their love story began as a chance meeting at a volleyball game, and the rest is history. After nearly 42 years together, she said the key to a happy marriage is a sense of humor. They raised a daughter, KC. Her granddaughter, Reynolds, was the apple of her eye.
Lorraine could light up a room, had a passion for life and always found the good in every situation. She enjoyed her family and friends, the outdoors, music and was known to cut a rug. She has touched so many lives near and far. She will be remembered for her positive attitude, kind demeanor, radiant smile, compassionate spirit and her infectious laugh.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019
