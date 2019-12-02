|
|
Lorraine Joan Capasse
November 29, 2019
Lorraine Joan Capasse, age 87, of Palm Coast, FL passed away peacefully Friday, November 29, 2019, surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Bridget (Pagliarulo) Catino, and two sisters, Jane Hunt and Barbara Banks. She is survived by her husband of sixty-eight years, Eugene P. Capasse, Palm Coast, FL; children, Gene and Nancy Capasse, Olathe, KS, James Capasse, Suwanee, GA, Michael Capasse, Seymour, CT, Jon and Lee Ann Capasse, Buford, GA, and Patricia and John Clancy, Trumbull, CT; grandchildren, Patrick and Meredith Capasse, Kennesaw, GA, Christopher Capasse, Fairhope, AL, Brianne Clancy, Trumbull, CT and Kayla Clancy, Trumbull, CT; sister, Sally and Ken Schlegel, Palm Coast, FL; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, etc., please make a donation to either Cure PSP (psp.org) or Alzheimer's (). To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019