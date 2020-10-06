Lorraine (Orlowsky) Romero
October 4, 2020
Lorraine (Orlowsky) Romero, 82, of Palm Coast, peacefully passed away on October 4, 2020, following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her loving spouse and best friend, Vernile "Vern" Romero and her parents, Frank and Anne Orlowsky. She is survived by son – retired USAF Lt Col Craig (Margaret) of Tucson, AZ, son – Todd (Janet) of Gainesville, FL, daughter – Ellyn Cline (Harold) of Pace FL, six grandchildren – Taylor (Kyle), Rhys, Katrina, Olivia (Luke), Isabel, and Faith, and two great grandchildren – Mason and Rowan. Lorraine grew up in Seymour, CT, where she graduated from Seymour High School. A self-admitted "tom boy," Lorraine excelled at all sports, particularly golf. It was at a 4th of July party (she did not want to attend) that she met the love of her life, Vern, who was, at the time, in the U.S. Army. The two married soon after in 1959. Lorraine lovingly raised her children in "The Valley" (Ansonia, Seymour and Beacon Falls, CT) where the family enjoyed clam bakes, holiday celebrations, pool parties and other fun-filled gatherings with her many friends. In 1977, Lorraine and the family relocated to West Palm Beach when Sikorsky Aircraft transferred Vern to Florida. While nurturing her family in South Florida, Lorraine resumed her passion for golf and worked as a bookkeeper. When her two sons attended the University of Florida, she became an avid Gator fan attending several football, baseball, and basketball games in Gainesville. Lorraine and Vern retired to Palm Coast in 2000 where they made many close friendships among neighbors, fellow golfers, church groups, and members of the local Elks Club. Lorraine enjoyed traveling during this time, including a Panama Canal cruise, annual golf and casino trips, and multiple visits to her family in Florida, Texas, Virginia, and Utah. Lorraine cherished her family and friends and shared her love for them in many ways. Her holiday dinners – including an annual Christmas Eve dinner of homemade perogies – were special times. A social butterfly, Lorraine could strike up a conversation with most anyone – and her gift for gab was legendary. She leaves a void that no words can fill. Funeral services for Lorraine will be held at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Palm Coast this Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11:00 am. The family of Lorraine Romero has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home. On-line condolences can be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please support the American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
.