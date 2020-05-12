Lou E. Farlow
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Lou E. Farlow, 84, of Palm Coast, FL will be held on Saturday, May 23rd in Flagler Palms Memorial Gardens, 511 Old Kings Road S. Flagler Beach, FL. For family and friends a private visitation and memorial service will be held at an outdoor venue with Rev. Jeff Beebe officiating. Mrs. Farlow a resident since 2004 coming from Indianapolis IN passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020 at Advent Health Palm Coast, under Advent Health Hospice Service. She was born on January 22, 1936 in Glasgow, KY, a daughter of the late Chester Edward and Ruby Nanny Fish. She married January 8, 1956 to Donald L. Farlow and resided in Indianapolis, IN where they raised four children. After raising her children Mrs. Farlow began a new career as a personal fitter and sales agent for Bali Bras, a Sara Lee Corp., where she excelled and made longtime friends. Mrs. Farlow enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, singing, playing and winning at bingo, mosaic artworks, bowling, hanging out with friends and family. She was truly a people person. She loved crocheting chemo caps for the Advent Health Foundation and the Hope 2 Help Foundation, and was a proud member of the Material Girls of the Grand Haven Women's Club. Always eager to learn or try something new, she enjoyed all the places her family would take her. She loved her Pekinese dog, Sugar and found great love and peace in being the matriarch of her family. Preceded her in death were her parents, her husband, Donald in 2009 and a sister Donna Neal. Surviving are her three daughters, Brenda Tunny and her husband Mark of Oldsmar FL, Amanda Davis of Largo FL and Kelli Jebbia and her husband Nick of Palm Coast, her son Donald Farlow Jr. of Largo FL, her three grandchildren, Brook Cohen Orum. Austin Davis and Conner Davis and his fiancée Allison Epperson, her three great grandchildren, Destiny Cohen, Mikael Orum and Parker Davis, and a great-great grandchild, Jaylen Cohen. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, 150 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast FL 32137. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
