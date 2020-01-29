|
Lou Evans
April 28, 1959 - January 22, 2020
Lou Evans 60, of Daytona Beach Shores went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 22, 2020 after a long illness. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM in the Tara Ballroom at Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1500 Tara Place, Hampton, GA. Mr. Evans was born April 28, 1959 in Dallas, Texas to the late Louis D. Evans, Sr and Virginia (Dawson) Evans. He was the former owner of Evans Toyota, Inc. in Forest Park, Georgia. Evans Toyota, Inc. was a landmark of such after being in business since 1966 when his father, Louis Sr. purchased the franchise and passed it along to his son Louis Jr. at the time of his death in December, 1980. Louis Jr. worked as a young man at his Dad's dealership through his young years in the parts and service departments and learned all he could to prepare to successfully take the reigns after his father's passing. Mr. Evans retired in 1999 after successfully relocating the sales showroom to Jonesboro Road, Morrow, GA and was enjoying retirement in the Daytona Beach Shores area where he enjoyed living the Salt Life. Mr. Evans was preceded in death by his wife, Kristi Kai (Rogers) Evans. He is survived by his son Jake Evans, his cousin Brad (Becky) Sorenson, their children Reed (Laura) Sorenson, their children Ella and Eli and Ashley (SJ) Golembeski their son Stephen. He is also survived by his Aunt Bernice Sorenson and his sister Susan E. Walker.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lou Evans can be made to Speedway Children's Charities – Atlanta Chapter, P.O. Box 500, Hampton, GA 30228.
