Louis John Chieppa
Louis John Chieppa
Nov. 5, 1931 - Sept. 2, 2020
Louis John Chieppa, 88, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away on September 2, 2020 with his children by his side.
Louie was born in Queens, NY to the late Daniel and Constance Chieppa. He was the owner of Community Tile and Concrete Products. He enjoyed spending time with his cattle on his ranch, which he did every day until four years ago.
Louie was preceded in death by Bobbie, his loving wife of 54 years. Left to cherish his memory are his two children, John Chieppa and Lynda Chieppa; grandchildren, Angela Miller, Krista Gatlin, Cody Gatlin, and Kyle Gatlin; and two great-grandchildren, Isaac and Aubrey Miller.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
