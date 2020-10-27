Louis Rabito
Sept. 4, 1928 - Oct. 24, 2020
Louis Rabito, 92, of Ormond Beach peacefully passed away on October 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 4, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York. He worked and raised his family on Long Island, NY. Lou was V.P. of Little League Baseball in Elmont, NY and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Ormond Beach. After his retirement from General Electric, he moved to Palm Coast in 1986. He enjoyed bowling, cruise vacations and traveling to Italy with his family. He was an avid fan of WWE Wrestling and at the age of 75, he discovered karaoke. Lou was well known at many local karaoke venues. His favorite song was "You're Sixteen" by Ringo Starr. At the age of 90, he discovered the world of Legos, completing over 30 advanced sets. His sparkling personality and sense of humor will be missed by all those who knew him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Rabito in 2001. He is survived by his children: daughter, Marianna (John) Scimeca and son, Lou Rabito; grandchildren Nicholas and Jessica Scimeca. He will be dearly missed by many more relatives and friends, because to know him was to love him. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
