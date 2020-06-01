Louis "Doug" Whitley
1949 - 2020
Louis "Doug" Whitley
10/23/1949 - 5/26/2020
Louis Douglas "Doug" Whitley, 70, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Jacksonville, NC, he was the son of the late Benjamin Louis Whitley and Pauline Bynum Conyers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy McGuire and Margie Mooring. Doug was a talented Master Trim Carpenter. He was a dedicated member of the Lighthouse via de Christo community for 26 years and served as retreat leader of weekend 17 each year. His walk with Christ was intimate and inspiring to those whose lives he touched. We rejoice knowing that Doug is now walking side by side with Christ in Heaven. He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Judy Mae Strider Whitley; two sons, Brian Thomas of Daytona, FL, David Edmisten of Southern Pines, NC; two brothers, Barry Whitley of Osteen, FL and Joe Whitley of Franklin and Cocoa, FL; one grandson, Hunter Hardy and one great granddaughter, Amberly Hardy. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
