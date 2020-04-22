|
Louise Dorothy Macchi Francis
After a years-long struggle with cardiac complications, Louise passed on March 30th, 2020 with her partner of over 25 years, Raymond Maraviglia by her side. Born in Brooklyn, she was an early Women's Lib advocate, active member in the local Democratic Party, and Bookkeeper/Administrator of a roofing company on Long Island before settling into early retirement in Port Orange. She is survived by Raymond; her daughter, Michelle; grandson, Lucien; nephew, Lee; cousin, Sue; forever friend, Lenny; and soul sisters, Maria & Lee. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Louise's uniquely loud & feisty life.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020