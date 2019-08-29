Home

R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Louise George Bell Obituary
Louise George Bell
August 23, 2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Louise George Bell, 73, Daytona Bch, will be 11 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, with Rev. John McKenzie, True Faith International Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Aug 30) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the funeral home on Saturday. Mrs. Bell departed this earthly life to enter into eternal rest with her heavenly father on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Halifax Medical Center after a long illness. The daughter to the late Neva George and Ned Lee Gatson. Louise enjoyed crabbing, Bike Week, reading the bible, attending church activities, hanging out with friends and family. She leaves to cherish her memory, 2 daughters: Lowette Jones, Ormond Bch and Neva Crawford, Tallahassee, FL; 3 grandchildren: Tyresius Henderson, Anree Henderson, both of Daytona Bch and Mario Henderson, Palmdale, CA; 5 stepbrothers: James, Andrew Jr., Eddie Maddox (Jean), all of Daytona Bch, Paul Gatson (Ruenell), Curtis Gatson (Bertha), all of Atlanta, GA; 2 stepsisters: Rosa and Mary Maddox, both of Daytona Bch, Rosie Kent, Atlanta, GA, Ella Mae Gatson, Chicago, IL; 2 great-grandchildren: Tiana and Kayden Henderson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
