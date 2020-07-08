Louise K. Clayton4/25/1928 - 6/27/2020There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains. Louise K. Clayton 92 of New Smyrna Beach peacefully died on June 27, 2020. Born to Matthew and Amelia Kozik in Greenfield, Massachusetts, Louise graduated from Greenfield High School. She was thrilled to become a stewardess with American Airlines before her marriage to Lieutenant Colonel Richard B. Pedigree, Jr. in 1951.Louise excelled as an officer's wife for 29 years by being a gracious hostess. In all their travels, she was always loved and respected. Dining frequently at the General's table was an honor bestowed to her and Richard during his tenure in the military. Louise held several secretarial and administrative positions in Maryland. In 1970, she returned to Massachusetts residing in North Andover, and eventually relocated to Marblehead. She became an important member of the Massachusetts Society of Fund Raisers and the New England Association for Hospital Development where she tirelessly fund-raised for multiple organizations. In 1981, she married Harold E. Clayton Jr. who predeceased her. Louise had numerous interests and endless talents that many people didn't know about. She loved to dance and her favorite song was "Unforgettable" by Nat King Cole. Louise was quite the athlete. She was an experienced downhill skier. She was also an avid tennis player for most of her life. Golfing proved to be her sport. Twice in her life she got a hole in one. In her 50's she learned how to sail. She loved playing bridge with her friends and would devour the daily New York Times Crossword Puzzle successfullylong before Google. Louise is survived by her 94 year old sister Jane Hallowell of Greenville, SC, her daughter, Lori Hartman of New Smyrna Beach, FL, her son, Richard B. Pedigree III of Oviedo, FL, and her step daughters, Louise King, Susan Franklin, and Kristine Williams. She is also survived by eight grandsons, Matthew, Alec, Mark, Ryan, Peter, Clayton,Benjamin and Justin. To say that Louise Clayton was loved by many people is an understatement. She treated "everyone" with kindness and respect. If you were lucky to spend more than five minutes in her presence, you were forever changed. We honor her inner strength and will always admire how she shared generously with the rest of the world. Most importantly we will remember the way she inspired us and how she affirmed for us that this is how a beautiful life should be lived! Rest in peace Mom…