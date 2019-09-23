|
Louise "Honey" M. Donnelly
3/7/1933 - 9/18/19
On September 18, 2019, our beloved Mother joined her heavenly father and the love of her life, Al Donnelly.
Honey was born on March 7, 1933 to William R. & Louise M. Donnelly in Brooklyn, NY. She attended Brooklyn College before marrying and moving to Ormond Beach, FL where she and her husband Al raised their family.
Honey was a secretary for Volusia County Public Works Dept. before retiring in 1984. During retirement, Honey & Al enjoyed each others company on every winding road no matter where it lead. They lived in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and many other places including their favorite, Arkansas. They eventually moved back to Volusia County to be near their daughters.
Honey was preceded in death by her parents, William R. & Louise M. Donnelly and her beloved husband, Alfred Donnelly, Jr. after 43 years, 7 months and 17 days of a wonderful, fun filled and adventurous happy marriage.
Honey was involved in activities with her church, First United Methodist Church of Deland. When she wasn't shuffle boarding, playing cards or volunteering at various fundraisers and church activities. She also enjoyed traveling and loved a big adventure. She constantly surprised her daughters with sweet notes and ideas to live each day to it's fullest.
Honey is survived by her daughters, Mary Thomas (Gary) Port Orange, Katrina Osborn (Bill), Spring Hill and her sister Virginia Rubbo, Canfield,OH; grandchildren, Austin Thomas (Atlanta), Jared Thomas (Lauren) Port Orange, Amanda Osborn (Tampa), Will Osborn (Spring Hill) and her great grandchild Crew Thomas, Port Orange. Honey also leaves 3 nieces; Karen Schaub (Bill), GA, Virginia Eddy (Mark), Cynthia Morrissey (Matt) both of OH.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 5, 2019 at 11am, First United Methodist Church of Deland, 115 E Howry Ave, Deland, FL 32724. Luncheon to follow in the Life Enrichment Center.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019