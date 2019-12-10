Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
301 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 767-0120
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise M. "Cookie" Simpson


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise M. "Cookie" Simpson Obituary
Louise "Cookie" M. Simpson
Jan. 12, 1921 - Dec. 6, 2019
Louise "Cookie" M Simpson, 98, of South Daytona went to be with the Lord Friday December 6, 2019. She was born January 12, 1921 in Valpraiso, FL, the daughter of the late Ralph and Nina Morgan. Louise moved to Volusia county when she was 6 months old and graduated from New Smyrna Beach High School in 1938. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church, Daytona Beach. She is survived by her nephews, Carroll Jones, Butch Simpson and Chuck Simpson, her niece Ginny Wiley and her brother in law, Glenn Smith. The family is grateful to her close friends Laura Chaffins, who was like a daughter and Janet Goldman, a neighbor, both of whom provided Cookie care and happiness in so many ways. She was predeceased by her niece Jere Lou Haaby. Services will be private.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -