Louise "Cookie" M. Simpson
Jan. 12, 1921 - Dec. 6, 2019
Louise "Cookie" M Simpson, 98, of South Daytona went to be with the Lord Friday December 6, 2019. She was born January 12, 1921 in Valpraiso, FL, the daughter of the late Ralph and Nina Morgan. Louise moved to Volusia county when she was 6 months old and graduated from New Smyrna Beach High School in 1938. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church, Daytona Beach. She is survived by her nephews, Carroll Jones, Butch Simpson and Chuck Simpson, her niece Ginny Wiley and her brother in law, Glenn Smith. The family is grateful to her close friends Laura Chaffins, who was like a daughter and Janet Goldman, a neighbor, both of whom provided Cookie care and happiness in so many ways. She was predeceased by her niece Jere Lou Haaby. Services will be private.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019