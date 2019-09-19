|
|
Louise Miller McFarland
Oct. 9, 1920 - Sep. 17, 2019
Louise Miller McFarland of Daytona Beach passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Louise was born on October 9, 1920 in DeLand and moved to Daytona Beach in 1925. Louise was the daughter of long-time local physician, Dr. and Mrs. Robert Lee and Louise Miller. Louise graduated from Seabreeze High School in 1937, active in a wide variety of school activities, and as an accomplished swimmer taught as a Red Cross Life Saving Instructor in Daytona Beach. Louise attended both Stetson and FSU (then Florida State College for Women- FSCW) was active as a member of Phi Beta Phi Sorority, and with World War II well-underway, married to then Capt. James D. 'Buster' McFarland, USA of Daytona Beach on March 26, 1942 at the First Presbyterian Church of Daytona Beach by the Reverend Paul Edris. As an Army-wife, Louise followed Buster on their many postings - with Germany and Italy her favorites - and with many fond memories of friends and travel both in the states and overseas. Upon husband Buster's retirement from the Army and return to Daytona Beach and the McFarland Furniture business in 1963, Louise, now a mother raising three children, she remained active serving her church, caring for family members participating in Junior League events, volunteering with the Red Cross, the Pink Ladies Association, Panhellenic activities, and other charitable causes. With her husband, Louise was a long-time member of both the Halifax River Yacht Club and the Oceanside Country Club where she enjoyed regular golf outings and tournaments with a large group of local women friends, and served for many years supporting the SALLY golf tournaments there. Louise and husband Buster were blessed enjoying over seventy years of marriage. Louise is survived by her daughter, Judy (Jim Ryan), sons Jim, and Robert (Kathy), all of Ormond Beach; grandchildren Tom (Stefanie) Ryan of Ormond Beach, Dave (Sarah) Ryan of Signal Mountain, Tn., Shannon Clinton (Chad) of Brandon, FL, and four great-granddaughters, Brynn Elizabeth Clinton of Brandon, FL, Landon Lee Ryan and Avery Elizabeth Ryan of Signal Mountain,Tn., and Stevie Emma Ryan of Ormond Beach; and nieces Linda Hardman (Richmond, Va.) and Shirley Holt (Sorrento, FL). A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church Daytona Beach, 620 Grandview Avenue.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019