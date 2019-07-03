|
|
Louise Reed
July 8, 1941 - June 27, 2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Louise Reed, 77, who departed this life on June 27, 2019, will be 9 AM, Friday, July 5, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Thurs, July 4) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 8 AM until service time at the funeral home on Friday. Mrs. Reed was preceded in death by her husband Leroy Reed Sr.; her father Mr. James March, mother Mrs. Clara March; two sisters, five brothers, and one son Leroy Reed Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Vicki Shannon, Richard "Rickey" Reed, Darlene Reed-Smith (Larius), Fleeter Reed, Pauletta Wright, Schemetta (Riordan) Davis, Estella Stanley, and daughter-in-law Theresa (Leroy) Reed; grandchildren: Maurice (Lynn) Smith, Leroy Reed III, Nina (Benjamin) Broxton, Latosha (Harry) Reed, Nicole (Victor) Reed-Johnson, Daniel Reed, Walter Sankey, Nichelle Sankey, Jacquelyn Sankey, Nikki White, Katrina Wright, Kiesha Byrd, Niyah Johnson, Broderick Shropshire, Richard "Rickey" Reed Jr, LiRoy Reed; special nieces: Elizabeth Gray, Clara (James) Williams, Anita Diane (Steve) Grant, Kathy (Willis) Williams; nephews; 25 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; special son: Joe Smith; and a host of relatives. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 3 to July 4, 2019