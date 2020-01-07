|
|
Louise Larrimore Szlosek
July 26, 1952 - January 4, 2020
Louise Larrimore Szlosek, born July 26, 1952 departed from this earth on January 4, 2020 after a lengthy hard fought illness. We lost our angel and Heaven gained one. She was well known for her generosity, kindness, sense of humor and quick wit. Louise was part saint, part sinner but always drawing those close to her into her arms and her kitchen. She was the biggest cheerleader to her family and friends. If she loved you, she loved you fiercely. She was quite the outdoor enthusiast. She loved fishing, hunting , enjoying nature and was an avid photographer of all the things she loved.. She had several wild animals that she fed and gave names to. She was the absolute best Southern cook and no one could make macaroni and cheese or chicken and dumplings better than hers. She leaves behind her husband of 20 years, Stanley Szlosek. Her three children, Lena Park (Chuck), Lawrence P Starling II (Julia), Mark D. Starling (Patricia), Six grandchildren, Randal P. Stormant "Bubba" (Elizabeth), Zachary J. Stormant (Annie), Lawrence P. Starling III (Brook), Darius J. Starling, Zora J. Starling and Skylar Jobe. And one great-granddaughter, Falyn Stormant. She is also survived by several siblings, Patricia Tanner (David), Pamela Walsack (John), Phillip D. Larrimore III (Donna), Deby Morin (Glenn) and John W. Larrimore. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all. Our dearest Louise leaves behind a great legacy of love and laughter to carry on. It was her final wishes that no formal funeral service be held in her honor. She wished only that her loved ones keep her in fond memories of the loving person she always tried to be.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020