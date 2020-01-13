|
|
Lowell Thomas Dean
Aug. 10, 1939 - Jan. 9, 2020
Lowell Thomas Dean, age 80 of Gainesville, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was born August 10, 1939 in Crestview, FL to William Charlie and Nola Lee Holmes Dean. Lowell spent 20 years in the Air Force, 12 years with Kraft Foods and 19 years at McDonald Corporation. He enjoyed reading, traveling and puzzles. He was preceded in death by his son Charles David Dean; 2 brothers, Charles and Fred Dean; 3 sisters, Avis Dean, Eris Adams and Ardis Kemper. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce A. Dean; daughter, Linda Lee Moss (John); daughter-in-law, Susan Iott Dean; granddaughter, Sydney Dean; grandsons, Ian Dean, Kyle and Ryan Moss and many, many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held, Monday, January 20,2020 in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA 823 NW 143rd Street, with Pastor Bill Brown officiating. A reception will follow. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA 352-376-7556.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020