Loyn Atkinson

03/14/1929 - 07/01/2020

Loyn (Ken) Atkinson, 91, passed away in St. Augustine, FL on July 1, 2020. Ken was employed at Buick in Flint, Michigan for 38 years and moved permanently to Palm Coast in 1998. Ken's passion for cars continued into retirement as he spent years showing his 1956 Oldsmobile convertible. More recently, Ken was an active member of Palm Coast United Methodist Church where he was an usher. Most afternoon's you could find Ken engaged in a friendly game of Rummikub. Ken loved Palm Coast and all of his friends in the area.

He was preceded in death by his wives Shirley (Limmer) and Marie (Belen) and infant daughter Kathleen.

Ken is survived by his sons Dennis (Lauri), Gary (Leann) and daughters Melody (Bill) Howell-Newson and Dawn (Jeff) Howell-Ecklesdafer-McEachin and numerous grand and great-grand children. In addition, Ken is survived by his special friend Nancy McIntosh.

The celebration of Ken's life will be at a later date in Michigan.



