Lucie Sonnenberg
9/15/1926 - 9/16/2019
We celebrate the life of Lucie Sonnenberg after her passing on Monday, September 16, the day after her 93rd birthday. She was a free thinker and a wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, waitress, loan officer, artist, student of Tai-Chi, and traveler.
Lucie Emilienne Di Fusco was born in Marseille, France and married an American soldier, Maurice "Jim" Sonnenberg. They raised two sons, Dan and Rick, in New York and then in Fort Lauderdale, where the family enjoyed many special Christmases, especially the three grandchildren: Gabriel, Jamay, and Eva.
Lucie entered another phase of life when Jim died and she retired. She later moved to Port Orange, became active with local arts organizations, and began practicing Tai-Chi. She enjoyed cruising, creating art in many media, traveling with her friends, and visiting her family.
A service remembering her life will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, September 29, at the Riverside Pavilion, 3431 S Ridgewood Ave, Port Orange. We hope to be able to exhibit some of Lucie's art, including some that you can take as a remembrance if you wish. Please feel free to dress comfortably.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019