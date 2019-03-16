|
|
Lucille D'Amore
03/15/2019
Lucille (Lucia) D'Amore, 94, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away on Friday 3/15/2019. Born in Bayridge, Brooklyn, NY, to Helen and Joseph Sebastiano. Lucille and her husband Jerry moved to Daytona Beach in 1953 to start a new life. Lucille was a bridal consultant at Sak's 5th Avenue. She worked at Furchgott's Daytona Beach as a bridal consultant. She was a very proud Girl Scout leader. She was a talented floral designer and made arrangements for many brides in the area. She carried this talent over to her business, Christmas Love, and opened her home every year for an event loved by those who attended! Lucille was an accomplished Italian cook, and passed this skill onto her three daughters. She was the best ever. Lucille was an excellent poker player, she loved to gamble. When her husband, Jerry passed way from cancer in 2000, she volunteered at Halifax Hospital Oncology for several years. Lucille, above all, loved her family and wanted to stay close. Our Mother did not mince words and told you "like it is" as painful as it was at times! She is now happier than ever to be reunited with the love of her life, Jerry D'Amore. Lucile is survived by her daughters Delores Goldsmith (Bob), Scottsdale, AZ., Gerri Beck (Ron) Daytona Beach, and Elaine Tillard (William), Ormond Beach, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren, and many friends whom she loved! Many thanks to her caregivers at Riviera Senior Living, Solaris Rehabilitation, and Halifax Hospice Ormond Beach. So many names to mention. Thank you all! A mass of Christian burial for Lucille will be celebrated at the Basilica of St. Paul on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday March 18, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Dale Woodward Funeral Home, 167 Ridgewood Ave., Holly Hill 32117. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019