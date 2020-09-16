Lucille D. Crisler
September 15, 2020
Lucille D. Crisler of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 98 years. She was born in Willisville, Illinois. As a young lady, she met James Edward Crisler and they fell in love. They were married on January 17, 1943. Living in Cahokia, IL, she and Edward were very active in their community. They were members of the Maplewood Methodist Church for 30 years. Edward was a Master Mason and they were both members of the Masonic Order of the Amaranth, where Lucille devoted much of her time. Edward was also a volunteer fireman and Lucille was very involved in the events within the fire department. As active as they were, Lucille always made time for family, taking in and raising her niece and nephew from the time they were young teenagers. She loved to travel, and she and Edward would visit St. Petersburg, FL every October. After retiring, they moved permanently to St. Petersburg in the 1970's from Cahokia. It was at that time they purchased a camper and would hit the road together to enjoy many travel adventures. Lucille had many talents. She was very crafty and enjoyed painting and ceramics. She was also an excellent seamstress. Besides sewing, she enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Lucille was an animal lover as well. Edward passed away on November 25, 2002 after 59 years of marriage. Lucille relocated to Ormond Beach at that time and went to live with her niece, Helen. Five years ago, she moved to an assisted living facility, where she made many friends. Lucille was a strong-minded lady, especially in her later years. When she was away from the assisted living, she really missed her friends. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by all 10 of her siblings. Lucille is remembered and will be dearly missed by her niece, Catherine A. (Michael) Jones of London, OH; nephew, Jim (Bert) Cottom of Belleville, IL; great niece, Georgianna Rice of Ocala, FL; great nephew, Larry Hartmann of Cedar Rapids, IA; great-great niece, Toni Deacon of Marion, IL and special friends, Angela, Christian, Ruby, Dean, and Bud. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared on the tribute wall at www.HamlinHilbish.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Directors, Eustis, FL.