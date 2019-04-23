|
|
Lucille Krugman
04/22/2019
Lucille Krugman, 95, of Daytona Beach, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born in Chicago in 1923 and married her sweetheart, Johnny, in 1943. She helped design floor plans for him in the family construction business in Michigan. They retired to Florida in 1980 and were members of First Baptist Church Daytona for over 15 years. Lucille is survived by her daughter, Sandy Burton & her husband Bob, grandchildren Randy Achterberg & wife Carrie, Jill Johnson & husband Jeff, Becky Rawalt & husband Mark, great grandchildren Evan & Parker, Drake & Pearce, Alan & Christopher. A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church, 118 N Palmetto Ave., Daytona Beach on Friday, April 26 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Paul Dillion officiating. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019