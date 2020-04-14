|
|
Lucinda Stucker Rouse
9/2/1939 - 4/7/2020
Lucinda Stucker Rouse died peacefully on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 at the age of 80. Cindy, born in Upper Darby, PA but grew up in Neptune Beach, FL, was the last surviving child of late Alexander and Dora Stucker and sister to late Alexander Jr. "Butch". She was a graduate of Duncan U. Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach.
Cindy never shied away from new challenges, which eventually led her to work for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, allowing both sons, Michael Jr and David, to obtain undergraduate degrees there. Cindy was a member of Daytona Christian Church where she spent many hours volunteering.
Everyone knew Cindy for her likeability, humorous candor, generosity, strength and a deep love for family. Cindy's fondest moments and legacy involved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her selfless love for them.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Michael Sr., daughter, Rebecca Smith and husband Fred, son Michael Jr and wife Angela, son David and wife Shaleza; four granddaughters, Courtney, Bethany, Emily and Shaelyn and grandson Freddy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Daytona Christian Church, 1135 6th St, Daytona Beach, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020