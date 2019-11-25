Home

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
296 Ash Loop
Newland, NC 28657
(828) 733-1700
Lucy Blair Trivett

Lucy Blair Trivett Obituary
Lucy Blair Trivett
September 8, 1923 - November 22, 2019
Lucy Blair Trivett, age 96, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at her home.
She was born on September 8, 1923 in Elk Valley, North Carolina.
Lucy was a member of South Haven Christian Church in Port Orange, FL.
Lucy leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Duane (Luke III) Appling of Port Orange, FL, 3 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Words of Comfort and Memories plus full obituary may be shared or viewed by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
The care of Lucy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
(828) 733-2121
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
