Lucy Laurel Truskauskas

Dec. 31, 1923 - Nov. 11, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lucy Truskauskas on November 11, 2020 at Halifax Hospice in Orange City, FL. Lucy was born on December 31, 1923, to Frederick and Margaret Kimberly Minery in Torrington, CT. She married John Truskauskas in 1942 and resided in Harwinton, CT until they retired to Deltona, FL in 1988. Lucy worked at New Departure in Bristol, CT during World War II. Later in life she worked and retired from H.O. Products in Winsted, CT. Lucy is survived by her Daughter Donna Truskauskas Ferrato (Dave); three sons, John Jr. (Linda), Allan (Katherine), Wayne (Shelley); one Sister, Edith Troughton of NH. Known as Ma, Grandma Lucy and Gram, she is survived by nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She also had numerous nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life was held by the family.



