1/1
Lucy Laurel Truskauskas
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy Laurel Truskauskas
Dec. 31, 1923 - Nov. 11, 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lucy Truskauskas on November 11, 2020 at Halifax Hospice in Orange City, FL. Lucy was born on December 31, 1923, to Frederick and Margaret Kimberly Minery in Torrington, CT. She married John Truskauskas in 1942 and resided in Harwinton, CT until they retired to Deltona, FL in 1988. Lucy worked at New Departure in Bristol, CT during World War II. Later in life she worked and retired from H.O. Products in Winsted, CT. Lucy is survived by her Daughter Donna Truskauskas Ferrato (Dave); three sons, John Jr. (Linda), Allan (Katherine), Wayne (Shelley); one Sister, Edith Troughton of NH. Known as Ma, Grandma Lucy and Gram, she is survived by nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She also had numerous nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life was held by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved